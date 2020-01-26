0 , , , ,
Sunday, January 26, 2020- A video of thugs stealing from a shop at Mwembe Kuku area in Mombasa while armed with an AK-47 has emerged and displayed the high level of insecurity in the coastal city.

The thugs ambushed a shop owner in the area and started shooting aimlessly using the lethal gun.

They then  ordered him to surrender and ransacked the shop, taking away money and other valuables.

