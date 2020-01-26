Sunday, January 26, 2020 - A video of thugs stealing from a shop at Mwembe Kuku area in Mombasa while armed with an AK-47 has emerged and displayed the high level of insecurity in the coastal city.





The thugs ambushed a shop owner in the area and started shooting aimlessly using the lethal gun.





They then ordered him to surrender and ransacked the shop, taking away money and other valuables.





Watch video.

#KenyansAreTired #WajingaNyinyi #RailaSpeaks #MIGUNAMIGUNA This video is trending in mombasa . The incident took place near the fire station in mwembe kuku while people were busy with BBI. Were matters of security in Mombasa even discussed 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/DQBG17lJax — proud kenyan (@dala59) January 26, 2020



