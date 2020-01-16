0
H&H Wellness International is expanding! We require a bigger and qualified team to grow with us in the following areas:
SECRETARY/RECEPTIONIST (2 positions)
  • Diploma/degree.
  • Good writing and computer skills
  •  Age 22-27 years.
  • Healthy and good looking image.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their C.Vs with their photo (Current full photo) to: acudoctorj@gmail.com or info@hh-international.com.
All inquiries are to be made through EMAIL and should NOT make PHONECALLS.
