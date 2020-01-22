Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto made a phone call to Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, ahead of the BBI meeting last Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium.





Speaking during an interview on Kass FM, Sudi alleged that the DP called the duo and urged them to attend the meeting in support of the BBI report.





"Raila's plan was to paint both Mudavadi and Wetangula as leaders who are opposed to supporting the BBI.”





“Hence, the DP called them and asked them to attend the meeting.”





"The ODM leader was not happy because the two showed up and hence, his plan had failed," he stated.





During the meeting that took place at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Mudavadi said that he was not against the BBI report.





Further, he warned his political competitors against misinforming Kenyans on his stand.





However, ODM’s Communications Director Philip Etale wondered who between the President and his deputy had convinced the two leaders to attend the meetings, following the contrasting narratives.





"Who between H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto rang my leaders from Western to attend the BBI meeting at Bukhungu Stadium last Saturday?”





"According to Hon. Oscar Sudi on KASS FM today morning, the DP is the one who rang the two leaders and asked them to attend the meeting. Okay, only Kalenjin people listen to KASS FM...," he said.



