Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Vocal economist and former NASA strategist, David Ndii, has read malice after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reopened Deputy President William Ruto's old land fraud case which was dismissed nine years ago.





According to Ndii, the State was digging out Ruto's skeletons in order to finish him up politically and sanitise his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On his social media page, Ndii also noted that the anti-graft agencies such as the DCI were being weaponised into fighting political wars of people opposed to Government.

"This has two objectives, to finish William Ruto and to try and sanitize Uhuru Kenyatta," Ndii said.



He advised the DP to salvage whatever he has left and run because in the end, the State will get him.





Similar sentiments were echoed by many Kenyans on social media who seemed to agree with his sentiments and many said that the revival of the case was pure political witch hunt.



