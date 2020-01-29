Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Twenty eight former dock workers union officials who were sacked five years ago from Kenya Ports Authority after a strike want President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to intervene and address their grievances.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa, the former unionists led by Abubakar Mohamed said that they were unfairly targeted by the former management led by Gichiri Ndua at the alleged strike, prompting of cartels who wanted to take over the second container terminal illegally.

“We are law abiding citizens whose only crime was to defend and protect workers’ rights, workers who elected us democratically.”





“It is important to know that most of us diligently, loyally and competitively served KPA for decades without any pending or effective disciplinary action prior to our dismissal,” said Mohammed.





The workers noted that the NHIF dispute was just an excuse to show them the door.





They pointed out that they were sacked without being given a chance to defend themselves, a move they say violated their constitutional rights and subjected them to cruel, undignified, unfair and inhuman treatment by the KPA which has further refused to pay their terminal benefits.



