Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 has been dealt a major blow after a vocal businessman in the city went to court to block his bid.





Dr. Ruto, who is the second in command, is planning to vie for Presidency in 2022 using the Jubilee Party ticket.





However, Ruto’s quest is facing a major hurdle after city businessman, Stanley Livondo, went to court to block his presidential bid.





In a petition filed at a Nairobi court on Wednesday, Livondo wants Dr. William Ruto disqualified from running for the seat on grounds that the DP serves two terms jointly with the President.

The billionaire wants the Attorney General to declare that when Articles 130 (1), 131 (1) (b) and 148 (6)(a) of the 2010 Constitution are read together, they mean that the President and his DP cannot stand for nomination as presidential candidates.





The flamboyant politician argues that the Deputy President, unlike Cabinet Secretaries, is not appointed by the President, adding that they work as a single unit.





Following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the number of times a President can vie for the seat was limited to two.





The petitioner further wants past CSs barred from taking any Executive positions or any other roles in the national and county Governments after a new President is sworn-in in 2022.



