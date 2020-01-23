Thursday January 23, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his brigade and asked them to stick to the BBI agenda or else they will see fire if they try to disrupt the meeting in Mombasa this Saturday.





This is after reports surfaced that a Ruto ally was planning to ferry 500 delegates to the Coast to counter crowds that would heckle them, just like what was witnessed against Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, at the BBI launch in Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, who warned Ruto’s men that they will not allow any acts of lawlessness from them.





“We know their plan to ferry goons to cause chaos then claim that they have been kicked out of the meetings.”

“We will not fall for their trap,” Sakaja declared.





However, Jubilee Nominated MP, David OIe Sankok , refuted these claims that the Ruto-allied leaders were planning to disrupt the event.





"Never shall we witness violence again.”





“That's what the BBI will solve and that is what we stand for.”





“I also do not know what people mean by saying that we made a U-turn.”





“No one has ever opposed the BBI.”





“Show me one person and I will explain to him the importance of BBI," Sankok argued.





Political analyst, Herman Manyora , has also warned Ruto and his allies not to fall into a similar trap as they did with the defunct Punguza Mizigo Bill.



