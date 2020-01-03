Saturday January 4, 2020 - An Archbishop in Western Kenya has claimed that his life is in danger ever since he received a Ksh10 million donation from Deputy President William Ruto in 2019.





According to reports, Pentecostal Assemblies of God Archbishop, Patrick Lihanda, disclosed that since receiving the money, a rift was created between him and other leaders of the church.





He stated that he had received death threats.





He also accused members of the police force in the region of taking sides in the matter, driving a wedge between him and a group allied to another leader, Nathan Ondego.





In his defence, Vihiga County Police Commandant Hassan Barua refuted claims that the police had enjoined in the matter, explaining that it was already in court.





“If one party feels aggrieved by the conduct of the court, it should channel its complaint to the Judicial Service Commission,” the paper quoted the commandant.





This is not the first time the church has faced a clash. Lihanda had earlier filed a complaint about an attack at Nyang’ori Church Mission headquarters in Vihiga in August 2019.





In his documents, the archbishop argued that he had lost hope in the police after they failed to prosecute 20 suspects that had been arrested in connection with the matter.





He further accused them of withholding evidence against the suspects.





“These suspects recorded statements indicating a correlation with Rev Ondego, but what is strange is that no one is on trial,” he explained.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



