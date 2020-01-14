Tuesday January 14, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has condemned the arrest of some bloggers.





This is after five bloggers who were attending court in support of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria were allegedly detained on Monday, January 13 at Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi County.





Speaking during a press conference at Milimani Law Courts, Kuria requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in order for the five to be released.





"Mr. President, leave my bloggers, I am the one who has a problem," he stated.





Kuria added that those arrested had gone to court to show their support in an assault case he is facing.





"These people woke up early in the morning, some came as far as Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Embu and they have been coming only to witness justice and you arrest them, it is really a burden," Kuria continued.





According to Kuria, the five had allegedly been arrested for inciting violence.





