Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has thrown his weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking yesterday, Tunai said that a meeting to sensitise the Maasai community about the BBI had been scheduled for February 17th in Narok.





"We have agreed with my counterparts Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) that as Maa Counties, we shall have a joint rally that will bring together political leaders, youth, clergy and residents,” said the Governor.





Tunai, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has been silent as the debate rages on whether the Constitution should be changed.





But it was not clear whether the rally he was talking about was the same one announced by a BBI campaign team at a Mombasa rally attended by Raila Odinga last week.





Tunai's statement came one day after a group of lawmakers allied to Ruto announced parallel BBI rallies away from those being arranged by the ODM-led team.





According to the BBI programme, the meeting is scheduled to take place at Suswa Grounds in Narok East constituency.



