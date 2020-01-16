Thursday January 16, 2020 - The Bahati lawmaker, Kimani Ngunjiri, has expressed fears that the Opposition had been permitted to hijack the Jubilee Party and the running of Government.





Speaking yesterday, Ngunjiri revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are no longer friends and don’t see eye-to-eye lately because Raila Odinga has hijacked the Government.





“We stood with the President in 2013 and 2017.”





“Since his truce with Raila Odinga, his synergy with the deputy and his allies faded,” said Ngunjiri.

While referring to reports of Ruto being kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa, Ngunjiri warned that those causing him embarrassment will be haunted by their actions.





“It is shocking that the President is watching in silence as his deputy is being embarrassed.”

“The presidential appointees cannibalizing Ruto should know that tables turn.”





“They are not elected leaders and won’t last long in those offices,” he said.





The MP vowed to start a revolution against Uhuru’s Government, saying he will mobilise his counterparts to oppose the three per cent sales tax slapped on small scale traders.



