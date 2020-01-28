Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed, has revealed a nefarious plot by Tanga Tanga MPs of bringing chaos in the country.





Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, Junet, who is also Suna East MP, said Deputy President William Ruto is financing MPs to abuse the President and to hold parallel meetings of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Junet said on Monday that Ruto is the man who organised a Naivasha retreat for Jubilee MPs from Central Kenya with an aim of underming the president in his backyard.





The ODM lawmaker said that the Naivasha meeting was a dirty scheme by the DP to undermine President Kenyatta





“We are aware their Naivasha agenda was not BBI.”





“It was about impeaching President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“They collected signatures to ensure this happens.”





“We are telling them, bring it on. We are ready” Junet said.





The Naivasha meeting was convened by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who is among busybodies who are undermining the President in Mt Kenya region.



