Sunday, January 12, 2020- Narok North MP, Moitalel Olel Kenta, has joined the long list of leaders who have been questioning Deputy President’s church donations.





The MP spoke in a public function and lashed out at Ruto, claiming that the money he donates to the church is stolen from the public coffers.





He told wananchi that it’s better to give little genuine and clean money in fundraisers like Raila instead of dishing out millions of shillings that have been stolen from the public.





Listen to him speak.

Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta firing from all cylinders. pic.twitter.com/IJz0Px9MZp — Tiwaine Ole Nchoko (@OleTiwaine) January 12, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST



