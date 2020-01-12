0 , , , ,
Sunday, January 12, 2020- Narok North MP, Moitalel Olel Kenta, has joined the long list of leaders who have been questioning Deputy President’s church donations.

 The MP spoke in a public function and lashed out at Ruto, claiming that the money  he donates to the church is stolen from the public coffers.

 He told wananchi that  it’s better to give little genuine and clean  money in fundraisers  like Raila  instead of dishing out millions of shillings  that have  been stolen from the public.

 
