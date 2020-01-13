Monday January 13, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has thrown all caution to the wind and unleashed a barrage of attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of wasting billions of taxpayers’ money using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking in Soy constituency in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, Dr Ruto claimed that BBI has been hijacked by political conmen who are minting billions of taxpayers’ money to hoodwink the public.





The DP declared that he was firmly against the BBI saying its main aim is to divide Kenyans.





“We accept that both the BBI and the ‘handshake’ have been hijacked to craft ODM’s 2022 political line-up,” Ruto said.

But in a quick rejoinder, nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, dismissed Ruto’s attacks against the Executive and challenged him to resign instead of undermining President Kenyatta from within.





“It’s hypocritical for the Deputy President to contradict his boss in public.”





“This is insubordination and he should resign,” Kamanda said.





Kamanda, who is also the former Starehe MP, accused the DP of being behind a rebellion in Mt Kenya where a number of elected leaders have been abusing him and questioning his development credentials in the vote rich region.



