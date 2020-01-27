Monday January 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been subjected to unending humiliation in Government.





This was revealed by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.





According to Sudi, the DP continues to be dishonored so that he can get frustrated and drop his 2022 presidential bid.





He claimed that powerful forces in Government have been trying to link Ruto to corruption by reviving old graft cases, with the aim of portraying him as a politician who lacks integrity.





This is after DCI, on orders from above, reopened Ruto’s old land fraud case.





The Jubilee MP further alleged that the media has been used to run a smear campaign against the DP, as well as being denied some privileges he is entitled to as the second-in-command.





Sudi said that all this is allegedly being done to cut him down to sizeand make him unfavorable in the 2022 race to State House.





“They have tried the corruption trap, they have tried to write all manner of things in newspapers, they have even chased him from Government houses and also reduced his security team, but we know all those schemes,” Sudi said during a service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Osorongai.





The Jubilee MP further claimed that there was a plan by the handshake team, which supports President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), to run a political campaign against Ruto.





“They thought he would also oppose the BBI rallies, but we have accepted.”





“We know all the tricks they have and this time it will not be easy,” Sudi said.



