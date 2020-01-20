Monday January 20, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto took issue with a section of leaders that attended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) summit in Kakamega on Saturday.





Speaking at the Kyumbi Catholic Church in Maanzoni, Machakos County, DP Ruto dismissed the BBI forum at the Bukhungu Stadium as a forum to discuss him rather than an initiative to unite Kenyans.





"I saw yesterday in Kakamega that the insults formed part of the meeting.”





“There was less mention of BBI than the mention of Ruto and his home in Sugoi.”





“I want to tell those friends that there is no need to hurry.”





“I will need people to campaign for me later.”





“Let us first finish with BBI first," he stated.





DP Ruto further taunted BBI leaders saying that if they wanted to campaign for him, then they needed to be patient enough till he gives them the signal, urging them to instead fully dedicate their energy towards uniting the nation.





"When it comes to uniting the country, there is no need for pride and so many sideshows.”





“All of us have that one intention of uniting the country and our livelihoods.”





“All we want is to transform the country through clearly planned projects, policies, and development," he stated.





He also warned leaders against inflammatory remarks saying that it was counterintuitive to attempts to unite the country under the handshake and the resultant BBI initiative.





"I would like to urge those leaders who are inciting the country towards chaos through the use of ill and divisive statements to go slow.”





“This country is for us all," he told the congregation.



