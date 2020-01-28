Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has shocked Kenyans after he indirectly supported corrupt judges and Magistrates.





On Tuesday, Ruto’s aide and Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, questioned why Kenyans are attacking the Judiciary.





The Senator appeared to cast aspersions on the motivation behind the sustained attacks against the justice system.





Cheruiyot wondered whether the attacks were aimed at forcing the Judges to sing a certain tune and to tamper with the independence of the Judiciary.





He urged the judges not to cave into criticism directed their way adding that they should ensure they are guided by nothing but the law.





"What is the motivation behind this onslaught on the judiciary?”





“Is it a reaction to the state of judiciary address by David Maraga or an attempt to straitjacket judges into a particular campaign?”





“Stand firm and be guided by law and nothing else," Cheruiyot said.





Cheruiyot is a close adviser of Dr. William Ruto.



