Monday January 6, 2020 - Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has reiterated his stand that Deputy President William Ruto can only realise his presidential bid with President Uhuru Kenyatta's backing.





According to him, it will depend on Uhuru's declaration, especially now that he appears non-committal on keeping his earlier promise to endorse Ruto.





He said Ruto's bid would be totally crushed in the event that Uhuru makes it clear that he will not support Ruto.





“If the President was to make an announcement against Ruto, that would be the end of him because Uhuru’s influence will determine the political direction the country will take,” said Wambugu.





However, a different stand is held by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa, who is of the opinion that Uhuru will ultimately keep his promise to back Ruto in the 2022 polls.





“I still expect that he will pronounce his position when the campaigns for 2022 start,” said the MP, a close supporter of the DP.





Ruto has, however, declared that he should not be expected to sit back and await automatic backing from any Kenyan, but will work for the votes.





