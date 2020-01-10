Friday, January 10, 2020 - The first public gathering to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) happened in Kisii on Friday where ODM leader, Raila Odinga, graced the occasion.





The meeting in Kisii drew delegates from the entire Nyanza Region and was organized by Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, at a cost of Sh 18 million.





Other Governors and senior Government officials including Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, were present.





This comes after DP William Ruto claimed that some politicians are using the public gatherings to waste State resources claiming that the BBI report has been widely accepted and hence no need for mobilization.





Speaking in Emuhaya where he led an empowerment programme at Esibakala Primary School on Friday, Ruto said:





“What are all these campaigns for?





“Who do they want to persuade?”





“Is it a way of misusing Government resources?”





Kenyans have echoed his sentiments after the pro-BBI brigade wasted Sh 18 million by hiring several choppers to attend the BBI meeting in Kisii.





See the photo below.