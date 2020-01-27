Monday January 27, 2020 - The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has promised to jail all perpetrators of crimes in the country regardless of the date in which the crimes were committed.





According to reports, Kinoti indicated that he had received a lot of complaints from various sections of Kenyans who accused him of resurrecting old cases, among them Deputy President William Ruto’s land fraud case.





He reiterated that while he was not setting his eyes on anyone in particular, in the case where new evidence was acquired, he will have no qualms in reopening old corruption cases.





“We are investigating the plunder of public resources.”





“We are not targeting anybody.”





“For a long time, gangsters have turned Kenya into a playground for graft,” Kinoti remarked.





While shedding light on the case where Deputy President William Ruto was charged with fraud before being acquitted in 2011, he stated that he revived the case thanks to improved intelligence collection means that uncovered new evidence.





"Unfortunately, some people are accusing us of revisiting cases that were in court 20 years ago.”





“They thought a day will never come when we shall go for them,” he stated.





Kinoti also defended the police insisting that there was no law that prevented them from conducting fresh investigations into the KPC land deal.





Kinoti reopened the case where the DP is alleged to have defrauded a Government agency (KPC) of Ksh272 million through the sale of 1.75 hectares of land that was alleged to be ungazetted forest land.



