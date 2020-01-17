Friday January 17, 2020 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has declared himself the third most powerful person in the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Atwoli, in his usual chest-thumping theatrics, said that he is actually a system by himself and it is his thundering influence that made Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, garner almost a million votes in 2013 poll.





Addressing the media yesterday, the COTU boss said that there are only three powerful and influential people in this country and that the rest are 'donkeys'.





"We are only three people in this country; President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Amollo Odinga and after that, we have Francis Atwoli and the rest are donkeys," he said, to the amusement of his listeners.





At the same time, Atwoli watered down Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid saying that the DP has no chance of becoming Kenya's fifth President and should instead stop campaigning for the seat.





He claimed that the man from Sugoi lacks credibility to allow him become President and should read the signs before time catches up with him.





“I want to tell Ruto that he has no place in the next Government.”





“He should stop running around in churches and dishing out huge donations,” he said.



