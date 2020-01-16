Thursday January 16, 2020 - A vocal Jubilee Party MP has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto is reacting to events within Government including Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle where President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to consult him.





During the reshuffle that axed Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Uhuru only consulted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.





Uhuru and the ODM boss met at Raila Odinga’s residence in Nyali and discussed a wide range of issues including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the looming Cabinet reshuffle.

Reliable sources said that Ruto was in Khartoum (Sudan) on a private engagement during the President’s speech on Tuesday.





A close Jubilee MP who accompanied Ruto to Khartoum said that the DP was shedding tears while explaining to his close associates what he is going through.





“He shed tears at least twice when trying to narrate what he is going through,” the Jubilee MP stated.



