Friday January 31, 2020 - A court on Thursday issued orders allowing police officers to accompany Government officials to a farm owned by Deputy President William Ruto to disconnect alleged illegal water points.

The ruling came after area residents complained that Ruto's acquisition of the 1,000-acre ranch owned by former MP,had seen the main water pipeline diverted to serve the farm in which livestock is reared.

The County Government of Taita Taveta then moved to court seeking orders to have its officials allowed on the farm, accompanied by police officers.

The County told the court that hundreds of households depended on the pipeline for, among other things, irrigation and domestic use.