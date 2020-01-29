Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has poured cold water on an alleged plot to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta before he completes his second term in office.





Speaking during an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Mutula Jnr said that there is no leader or leaders who are ready to fund such a motion.





According to him, that matter is dead on arrival.





He argued that the leaders who allegedly met in Naivasha and plotted to impeach Uhuru are in for a rude shock.





He reaffirmed that Uhuru will remain in office until 2022.





He noted that getting the numbers required to impeach a President is no joke as perceived.

"It is not rubbishing.”





“You know you rubbish something that you need to rubbish.”





“I actually think without necessarily getting into much details that I don't think there is anybody who wants to fund that motion...”





“It should bother you and the people who are broadcasting this we are pushing too many agendas that might lead to the instability of the country and I think we should exercise some a little bit of caution.”





“And the caution is that Tuko Pamoja (We are together) is now Tulikuwa Pamoja (We were together), he said.





Mutula Jnr also cautioned leaders against spreading propaganda that can lead to the rise in the political temperatures of the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



