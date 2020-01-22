Wednesday January 22, 2020 - New details have emerged about a secret meeting that Deputy President William Ruto held at his home that influenced his allies to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





According to reports, the meeting that took place at the DP's Nairobi residence was aimed at avoiding a confrontation between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the possibility of a referendum.





The report also indicated that Ruto's allies were seeking to wrestle away former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's grip on the initiative.





Quoting an MP privy to the meeting, the publication further pointed out that Ruto himself was scheduled to attend some of the meetings to drum up support for the initiative that seeks to address inclusion and help end corruption among other objectives.





"The resolve is to take the battle to Raila's door.”





“Being a government project, we don't want a situation where the BBI forums are being used as platforms to attack the DP," stated the MP.





During a press conference held yesterday at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen announced that all Jubilee Party leaders had resolved to join ODM Party leader Raila Odinga in the BBI consultative meetings.





"We will be participating in all public BBI rallies across the country and this weekend we will be in Mombasa together with the BBI team,” he announced.





The next BBI rally is slated to take place in Mombasa on Saturday, January 25, 2020.





