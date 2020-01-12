Sunday, January 12, 2020

-Deputy President William Ruto has confirmed that he is facing a lot of tribulations after it emerged that he was kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa during a tour of the Coast and forced to book a hotel.





It was reported that powerful Interior PS , Karanja Kibicho, ordered Ruto to be kicked out of the house that was refurbished at a cost of Ksh 180 milion last year.





Ruto is said to have been left in shock when he met his aides packing his belongings after he returned back to the house that formerly belonged to Mombasa Provincial Commissioner before it was refurbished and made the DP’s official residence.





The embattled Deputy President on Sunday at around 6:30 PM posted a cryptic message after news of how he was embarrassed by Kibicho spread online all day.





It read. “ The righteous person may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all. ~ Psalm 34:19"









His supporters flooded his timeline telling him to keep pushing despite the endless roadblocks that he is facing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST