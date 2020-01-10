Friday January 10, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and his lieutenants of using taxpayers’ money to market Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking in Emuhaya on Friday, where he led an empowerment programme at Esibakala Primary School, Dr Ruto said that there was no need for the ongoing political mobilization because no one was opposed to the initiative.





“What are all these campaigns for?”





“Who do they want to persuade?”





“Is it a way of misusing Government resources?” posed Dr Ruto.





He said there was no need for the BBI drama because the entire country was behind it.





“If there are those opposing BBI, let them not hide behind these campaigns,” he explained.





“They should come out and say what they are opposed to.”





He said there was a reason for Kenyans to worry as BBI report copies had not been availed to them.





“Are there politicians who want to make a decision for Kenyans?” Ruto asked.





On Friday, ODM leaders and Governors trooped to Kisii County where they held a BBI popularizing rally at Kisii stadium.





The one day event chaired by Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, is said to have cost taxpayers Sh 18 million.





Raila Odinga was the chief guest of the unpopular event.



