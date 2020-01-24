Friday, January 24, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto was spotted whispering sweet nothings to a sexy lady who works at NTV when the crew from the Kimathi Street based media house camped at his Karen home that is christened “The Hustler’s Mansion” to interview him.





A photo going round on social media shows Ruto interacting with the sexy lady, with thirst written all over his face.

Ruto’s appetite for women is well known and by just looking at how he was admiring the lady, Netizens suspect that contacts might have been exchanged.





See photo.