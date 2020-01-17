Friday, January 17, 2020 - Kenyatta University don, Prof Edward Kisiangani has said Deputy President William Ruto can win the Presidency in 2022 without the support of the Mt Kenya region.





In an interview with a local daily on Friday, Kisiangani observed that though Dr. Ruto might have it hard winning the race without the populous Mt Kenya region behind him, he can still bank on his inroads in other parts of the country to win.





Kisiangani said that the DP has already succeeded in raiding regions considered ODM leader, Raila Odinga's zones, which can cover him should Mt Kenya opt to vote elsewhere.





The political analyst gave examples of Kisii and Western Kenya, where the DP has some allies, and where he argues that the DP can get the votes to top up his Rift Valley bloc and propel him to the presidency.





"It is true that the contest will be much tougher for Ruto without the Mt Kenya support.”

“But he can still win without the region because he seems to have eaten into Western Kenya, which has traditionally backed Raila.”





“Ruto would still eat a bit of Kisii,” Kisiangani said.





Mt Kenya region, which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bastion, is currently divided into two over who to support during the 2022 presidential polls.



