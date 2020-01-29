Wednesday January 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto si doomed whether or not he supports the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





This was revealed by Ruto’s friend, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who stated that whether they support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) or not, they are doomed.





Speaking during an interview, Kuria questioned what they are supposed to do, now that they only met in Naivasha to discuss about BBI on the story to change later and indicate that they are planning to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"If we (referring to DP Ruto’s allies) don’t participate in the #BBI process we are doomed, if we participate we are doomed again… what logically are we supposed to do," Moses Kuria said.





However, Suba South MP, John Mbadi, claimed that even if the leaders that met in Naivasha happen to plan to impeach the president, they cannot succeed because they don't have the majority number in the parliament.





The minority leader in national assembly said that they are no longer afraid like they were before, because they can beat the Tanga tanga team in any motion now having that they have got number now than there before.





"The Tanga tanga team does not have majority now in parliament, we can beat in any motion," John Mbadi said.





The information on some leaders suggesting the impeachment of President Uhuru was revealed by ODM party members during their media address on Tuesday, following the idea of DP Ruto's allies of taking over the BBI rallies.





