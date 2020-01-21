Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has reacted to Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria’s statement over the murder of IEBC’s former ICT Manager, Chris Msando, telling him to tell it to the birds.





This is after Kuria, who is serving a second term, threatened to sue anyone who linked him to the death of Msando.





But Akombe refused to agree with the legislator saying he knows more than he is telling.





Through social media, Akombe said Kenyans were not satisfied with what Kuria had said about the murder and it was time justice prevailed.





“To Moses Kuria and your buddies: ‘No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream’,” she posted.





Mr. Kuria, in a social media post last week, had threatened to spill beans over what really transpired and led to the death of Msando.





Mr Msando was murdered in July 2018 and his death was linked to Mr Kuria after he took a photo with the deceased’s vehicle.



