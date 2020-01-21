Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - This video taken during a recent protest proves that Kenya is slowly turning into a banana republic, where police officers take the law into their own hands.





In the video that has been widely shared on social media, rogue police officers are seen watering a school bus that was ferrying kids during the protests.





Instead of letting the school bus pass, they shamelessly watered the innocent kids.





At times, Kenyan cops behave like wild animals.





Watch the video that has seen the police and Matiangi particularly hugely condemned on social media.