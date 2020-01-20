Monday, January 20, 2020 - Pop star turned fashion and beauty mogul, Rihanna, has shared these eye-popping photos of herself promoting her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty and she’s all shades of sexy.





Rihanna, 31, is set release her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s day range and has been teasing them on social media.





The racy photos show Rihanna, who recently split with her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, posing in a racy two-piece lingerie that showcased her glorious curves.





