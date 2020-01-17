Friday January 17, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta rewarded one of the rivals of Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, with a plum state job.





Through the Kenya Gazette Volume CXXII - No. 9, on Friday, January 17, Uhuru reappointed Joshua Toro as chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board.





Toro is a former Kandara MP, former Assistant Minister for then Public Works and Housing Ministry and is an engineer by profession.





According to the Kenya Gazette notice, Toro will serve for a period of three years, with effect from January 9th, 2020.





Toro lost to Alice Wahome in the 2017 General Elections sparking a bitter rivalry between the two.

This comes even as Alice Wahome claimed on Wednesday that Toro was among the leaders who had planned to disrupt her meeting in Kandara, Murang'a County.





“I have information that Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, former MP Joshua Toro and a number of MCAs hatched the whole plan to disrupt today’s meeting.”





"I have my own sources and I already have a list of more than 50 people who have been meeting in a hotel in Murang’a County, planning on how to bring me down," Wahome lamented.





Wahome has made headlines lately after she took on Uhuru head-on for betraying Deputy President William Ruto after his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



