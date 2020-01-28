Tuesday January 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is considering backing a neutral person to succeed him as President in 2022 when his term expires.





According to sources, Uhuru is considering someone outside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or his Deputy, William Ruto.





The person Uhuru has in mind is none other than ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





Of late, Uhuru and Mudavadi’s relationship has left a lot to be desired.





Sources intimated that even if Raila falls to his hardcore allies and decides to run for presidency and face Ruto, Uhuru will throw his weight behind Mudavadi’s bid.





In fact, Mudavadi is believed to be the surprise face the President talked about.





It is believed that Senator Gideon Moi will not run for Presidency in 2022 and is one of those silently pushing for a Mudavadi presidency among the influential larger Kenyatta and Moi families.





When Uhuru was with Mudavadi in the same flight to officiate a power project, it was part of the succession strategy.





This is why Uhuru decided to call Mudavadi to attend the Bukhungu BBI rally despite having earlier opposed it.



