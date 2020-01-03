Friday, January 3, 2020 - K24 weekend presenter, Betty Kyallo, has been trending on social media for the last few days.





It all started after she revealed how her 4-year old daughter with ex-husband, Dennis Okari, was hospitalized for four months and stayed in ICU for close to one month sometimes last year.





However, she made it look like Okari did not offer any financial help in an attempt to portray him as an irresponsible father.





This did not go down well with Okari’s friend and NTV colleague, Ken Mijungu, who blasted Betty and revealed that Okari was always there for his daughter and even raised over Sh7 million for the baby’s medical bill.





Mijungu went on to urge Betty not let his current boyfriend whom he described as ‘Somali Guy’ to drive a wedge between Okari and his daughter Ivanna.





Betty had vowed never to reveal the identity of this Somali bae but it seems netizens have blown his cover.





According Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) the Somali guy is one, Hon Alinur Mohamed, a businessman and aspiring politician.





Just like Betty’s former lover, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, the Somali guy is not only hot but also has exquisite fashion taste.





Check out his photos and reaction below.























