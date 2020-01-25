Friday January 25, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, has issued a condition to members of the so-called Tangatanga group, led by Deputy President William Ruto, if they want to be part of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meetings.





Addressing the press yesterday, Tolgos, who was handpicked by to lead the BBI initiative in Rift Valley, said that those who want to join the BBI bandwagon must, as a matter of course, respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.





"Any leader who shows disrespect to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Prime Minister Raila Odinga.”





“I do not believe that that leader should be allowed into the the BBI.”





“If they are coming we will have to gauge their behaviour and they will first have to respect those two leaders,” said Tolgos.





Tangatanga, a group of politicians allied to the Deputy President William Ruto, has long come under blistering criticism for allegedly showing disrespect to the head of state and his long-time political adversary Raila Odinga.





The group has been accused of carrying out political campaigns in defiance of the president's call for politicians to focus on working for the people who elected them to office.



