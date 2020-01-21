Tuesday January 21, 2020 - High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi has recused herself from Governor Mike Sonko's corruption case.





Justice Mumbi said that she had recused herself from the case in which she issued challenging orders barring Sonko from accessing his office.





Governor Sonko had protested the hearing of his case by Justice Mumbi Ngugi, Grace Ngenye and John Onyiego.





He argued that the judges will be biased against him because they had ruled to bar Governors Moses Leolkulaal and Ferdinand Waititu from office.





Through his lawyers, Sonko further claimed that Justice Onyiego being the head of the Court of Appeal will favour his previous ruling.





Last year, Justice Ngugi had ruled that “elected executives cannot continue attending office while facing corruption-related charges.”





She asked whether it would be in the public’s best interests to have Governors back in office presiding over finances that they had been charged with embezzling.





“What message does it send to the citizens if their leaders are charged with serious corruption offences and are in office the following day, overseeing the affairs of the institution?” she asked.





On December 20th, the Court of Appeal upheld Justice Ngugi's ruling on suspension of Governors facing graft charges.




