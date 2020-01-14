Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 22-year old reality star and make up mogul, Kylie Jenner, has turned up the heat on Instagram after she shared these sexy photos of herself.





The mother of one flaunted her sexy curves and hourglass figure while posing in a racy lingerie with rope wrapped up around her for a new shoot.





In April 2019, Kylie became the youngest billionaire in history, and the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes.





Kylie, whose cosmetics company is projected to rake in over $1 billion by 2022, took the title from Facebook co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire in 2018 at age 23.





Check out the yummy photos below.