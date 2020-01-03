Saturday January 3, 2020 - ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, has lambasted Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, over her rant against President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after the lawmaker claimed that Uhuru was solely responsible for the unenviable state of the Kenyan economy.





She further claimed that the former prime minister was his new machinery for hire and their joint report, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), was their special purpose vehicle.





Besides, she advised the President to categorically renounce assertions that he was interested in remaining in power beyond 2022.





Etale unearthed the legislator's past action in which he claimed that she frogmarched an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer after their difference over results.





He claimed that Alice Wahome had frogmarched an IEBC official in 2017.





He further took issue with her pronunciation claiming that she did not pronounce the former Prime Minister's name correctly.





"Alice Wahome, is she the shameless woman who frogmarched an IEBC returning officer because he couldn’t speak her language.”





"FYI (for your information) Alice, my boss is called Raila not that thing Laira you keep calling him every day you open your mouth," stated Etale.



