Friday January 31, 2020 - A new twist has emerged in the impeachment case of ousted Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, detailing how ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta scuttled Deputy President William Ruto's plan to save Waititu.





According to reports, Raila reached out to Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and asked him to call for an adjournment on Tuesday.





This was after Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen , had suggested a list of committee members to probe the governor's impeachment, many who were allies of the DP.









Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata also reportedly reached out to State House to protest over Murkomen's plan.





Kenyatta and Odinga thus mobilised legislators against the plan, urging that Waititu's impeachment be discussed by a committee of the whole house.





Raila also called for a secret meeting with his NASA brigade on Wednesday, January 22, where he pleaded them to vote out the governor.





"The president is keen to see the governor removed and he is seeking our support.”





“We have a duty to support him and I plead with you not to let him and me down," Odinga urged as stated by insiders.





Kang'ata, Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) were delegated by Kenyatta to rally Jubilee senators against Waititu.



