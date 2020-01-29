Wednesday January 29, 2020 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has taken President Uhuru Kenyatta head on and exposed his underhand dealings at the expense of the problems affecting millions of Kenyans.





This is after Uhuru raided Ngunjiri’s constituency and chided him over his continued attacks against the Presidency.





The Bahati legislator, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, even compared himself to the President, saying Uhuru is no better than him because they were both voted by Kenyans.





“For me, I know all I do is to differ with his opinions when he talks about maize and milk.”





“I am just a leader like him, we had six ballot papers when we were being voted.”

“We were not voted so that he can lead and us we don't talk?"



"We have to talk about the problems of our people.”





“I thought he was coming to speak about the roads he promised when he asked for votes.”





“He has not talked about that.”





“I also thought he would talk about the four dams he promised in 2013," Ngunjiri argued.





He also alleged that he was the one who mobilised his constituents to receive Kenyatta upon arrival but was shocked at the number of policemen who accompanied him.





"I was shocked when I saw more than 1,000 askaris in Bahati.”





“Was there any problem?"



"Kenyans are killed and police are camping in Bahati.”





“I mobilised people and told them to cheer him."



"But he came purposely being led by Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, to call me Kimundu (a small person), the word I was using to refer to Raila Odinga when the two were rivals.”





“When he saw that people were quiet, he asked them to raise their hands.”





“By that, he thought he had achieved but that was not the way it was," Ngunjiri opined.



