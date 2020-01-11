Saturday January 11, 2020

- Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met Jubilee leaders from Taita-Taveta at his Mata farm in Taveta in efforts to win over the Coast region, which is traditionally an Opposition stronghold, ahead of the next general election.





Sources at the meeting intimated that Ruto met the team to solidify his support and lay the ground for his 2022 campaign machinery.









The leaders, including Taveta MP Naomi Shaban and Woman Representative Lydia Haika, led more than 200 delegates who pledged to support Ruto's journey to State House in 2022.





Former Woman Representative Joyce Lay and a number of aspirants who ran for various seats under the party during the last general election also attended the meeting, where they held talks on a number of issues among them the grassroots elections expected to be held in March this year.





Although they declined to reveal the details of the meeting, Jubilee leaders said the meeting was successful and that it was meant to galvanize support for Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





