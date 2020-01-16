Thursday, January 16, 2020 - Despite her father being a billionaire, Winnie Odinga is keen to make her own money by venturing into boda-boda riding business.





Winnie, who is a graduate of Communications and International Business from Drexel University, USA, shared a video learning how to ride a bodaboda on Wednesday, January 15 and hinted she will soon start ferrying people in Kisumu.









While sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote: "Mom giving me Bajaj lessons in Kisumo this morning. By 5 o'clock I'll be charging passengers."





Winnie has also expressed her desire to join politics and she's tipped to vie for the Langata parliamentary seat in 2022.





ODM lost the seat to Jubilee's Nixon Korir after Raila owned the seat for decades.





Watch the video below and reactions.












