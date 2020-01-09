Thursday January 9, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has questioned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s silence in the woes facing controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





Miguna is still stranded at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France after the Kenyan Government issued a red alert against him.





Murkomen, in a tweet on Thursday, said that Raila has remained silent yet Miguna is suffering abroad.

Murkomen asked why the opposition leader has not commented on the matter.





“I’m calling out the inconsistency of Baba who cut a deal 4 himself&despite MM helping him to commit treason,which act led to handshake which handshake enables him to feed his children, he has allowed MM to suffer&he has gone completely mute&through handshake aiding state inaction,” Murkomen wrote.





Raila Odinga and his party are yet to speak about the torture of the outspoken lawyer who was deported in 2018.



