Tuesday January 29, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has once again attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he has destroyed lives of many politicians.





In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Kuria said unlike ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who nurtures politicians, Uhuru destroys their political careers without caring about their future.





Kuria said Raila has nurtured several leaders including ODM chairman, John Mbadi, Senator Cleophas Malala and ODM Party Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna.





Kuria argued that politicians in the Jubilee Party often struggle to make it in life but they are fought from within the party to the end.





"ODM nurtures leaders.”





“This guy was behind me in school but you can see he is heading somewhere.”





“Our party destroys leaders and that is a fact you know and I really give credit to you.”





“I told Sifuna last week as well as told Senator Malala.”





“I really admire the way... For us the way we struggle to rise and people still want to bring you down," Kuria who is was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket said.



