Friday, January 10, 2020 - ODM leader Raila Odinga has given his two cents on the woes bedeviling vocal exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





Speaking in Kisii County on Friday, January 9, after the BBI consultative meeting convened by Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, Raila stated the he and President Uhuru Kenyatta “do not fear the self-styled National Resistance Movement General”.





He also urged Miguna to stop his theatrics if he wants to be allowed back into the country.





“Hakuna mtu ako na shida na Miguna. Miguna arudi, sivyo?”





“Lakini awache kupiga kelele na kubweka. Anasema ati ninaogopa yeye… Mimi simuogopi yeye…"



"Ati Uhuru anamuogopa, Uhuru haogopi mtu yeyote."



"Miguna ni mtu mdogo sana, apande ndege akuje"





Translation:





“Nobody is against Miguna;s return to Kenya. Miguna should be allowed into the country.”





“However, he must stop his theatrics.”





“He claims I fear him, I don’t.”





“He claims Uhuru fears him.”





“The President doesn’t fear anyone.”





“Miguna is a very small person and he should just board a plane and return to Kenya.”





Raila’s remarks come two days after the controversial lawyer attempted to fly back into the country, but was ejected from two flights after the Government termed him a ‘dangerous passenger’ and placed a red alert against him.



