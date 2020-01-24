Friday January 24, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has revealed why his differences with Deputy President William Ruto will not end any time soon even as he hopes for the best.





The two leaders have often been in loggerheads publicly with many associating their differences with 2022 politics coupled with Uhuru Kenyatta's succession.





But on Thursday, Raila termed their differences "ideological" adding that their vision for the country is completely conflicting.





“For me it’s not personal.”





“It’s a conflicting vision of how Kenya moves forward,” said Raila.





He revisited their conflicting stand during the referendum for the 2010 Constitution and the conservation of Mau Forest.





“We were on different sides in the struggle for a new constitution.”





“We differed on the contents of the constitution of 2010 and on the issue of climate change and the need to conserve Kenya’s water towers particularly the Mau,” he said.





According to him, the decision to work with Uhuru under handshake may have rattled Dr Ruto, who has openly opposed it.





“Today we have differed on my decision to work with Uhuru which Ruto views as a plot against him.”





“The ultimate goal of the BBI project is to attain a more equal, united and peaceful country.”

“This is our dream and hope,” said Raila.



