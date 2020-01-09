Thursday January 9, 2020 - Raila and his allies have avoided commenting on Miguna's troubles.





ODM Leader, Raila Odinga's son, Raila Junior, on Thursday became the first person to respond to Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria’s assertions that the ODM leader was the one behind lawyer, Miguna Miguna's troubles.





Junior reacted after allies of Deputy President William Ruto claimed that Raila was the one blocking Miguna's return.





Kuria claimed that his sources had told him that the ODM leader was masterminding the Government's effort to frustrate his former adviser's return.

Elgeyo Marakwaet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, stirred the heated debate further by accusing Raila of abandoning the person who swore him as the People's President.





Junior did not address the allegations against his father but accused Murkomen and Kuria of dishonesty by sharing their past comments in support of Miguna's illegal deportation.





" Kuria and Murkomen at least be Consistent, your false awakening is apparent to all ," he said.





Raila Odinga and his allies have maintained a loud silence over the tribulations facing his former strategist, Miguna.



