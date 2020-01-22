Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, may be considering not defending her seat in 2022 in favour of Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.





Waiguru is said to be stepping down for Kibicho to counter Deputy President William Ruto in the race.





This information was first broached by State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who claimed that Waiguru made this decision after meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill offices recently.





Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, and former Gigugu MP, Martha Karua, are also eying the gubernatorial seat.





According to sources, Waiguru is planning to vie for the Gichugu Parliamentary seat in order to pave way for her to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary in accordance with the BBI recommendations.





Speaking in Mwea Constituency, Kibicho revealed that some influential leaders have already approached him asking him to go for the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat.





“When in social gatherings in my village with my friends, some opinion leaders inform me that I am doing a good job and that I am better placed to lead the region,” said Kibicho.





If Kibicho goes for the Kirinyaga governorship, it will be the end of Ruto in Mt. Kenya because the guy hates the DP with a passion.



